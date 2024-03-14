Netflix viewers are convinced The Gentlemen star should be the next James Bond

The showbiz world is always abuzz with rumours as to which actor will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond in the iconic film franchise - and viewers of Netflix's The Gentlemen believe they've found just the man for the job.

On Thursday (March 7) the action-comedy-comedy TV series created by Guy Ritchie dropped on the streaming service. The story follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James) who becomes the new Duke of Halstead after inheriting the family estate - ahead of his elder brother Freddie (Daniel Ings).

Eddie soon discovers his estate is home to a huge weed empire, and its proprietors - Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) and her father Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) - have no plans to move their operation.

Viewers see Eddie get swept up in the criminal world as he tries to navigate a way to get the Glass's undercover drug factory off his land.

The series has been widely praised scoring 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb and 85 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

James has also been widely talked about for his impressive performance, with many noting how the role should put him in contention with the likes of Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page, Idris Elba, Cillian Murphy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy and more for the role of James Bond.

While James has viewers and social media convinced that he's perfect for the role, we'll have to wait and see as details about the next Bond movie have not been released.

Meanwhile, there hasn't been any confirmation from Netflix on whether The Gentlemen will return for a second series. Deadline previously reported the show was "conceived as an ongoing series that could run for multiple seasons" and Richie "already has ideas for a potential second installment."

