Concern for YouTuber James Somerton after being accused of plagiarism

Social media users have shared concerns for YouTuber James Somerton after he posted worrying messages online.

The YouTuber posted alarming sentiments online and spoke about "ending things".

Somerton is known for posting videos about LGBT+ literature and at one stage had around 333,000 subscribers on the platform.

However, back in December, he was accused of plagiarising a number of authors in a long video posted by the YouTube account Hbomberguy.

According to reports online, Somerton has now sparked worry after sharing messages on his private X account: "If this message is live it means I scheduled it before ending things. I have videos scheduled to go out over the next couple of days."

The YouTuber then explained that he had organised for money made from his videos to be donated to The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

"They've tried very hard to pull me back but there's simply no life for me anymore. I've lost everything...My only friend, my livelihood, my name...

"And it's all my own fault. The world will be a little bit better off now. Goodbye."

He had previously posted two separate apology videos, which have since been deleted, after the Hbomberguy essay was released, saying: "I’m really, really sorry. For the stuff in the videos, the not crediting people and – for a lot of videos, I did the opening titles thing and I tried to put, ‘This is based on this person’s research or this person’s book’, but I know now that wasn’t enough. That wasn’t okay.”

He added: "There were a lot of times that stuff just got put in, and there was no attempt at crediting anybody."

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255) (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

