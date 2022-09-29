In the middle of giving a press conference on the incoming category 4 Hurricane Ian on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor suddenly looked down at her phone and walked away from the podium.

"I think I gotta call from the President," Castor said excusing herself briefly.

Castor walked away to answer the phone and returned a few moments later to brief the public about

The video of Castor leaving the conference to speak with President Joe Biden gained traction on TikTok and Twitter. People found the mayor's casual tone about a seemingly big deal rather impressive and amusing.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



"This is how I’m excusing myself from all future meetings @JaneCastor," Michael tweeted.

"This morning during the hurricane press conference has to be the best reason to leave a meeting ever," Jonathan said in a TikTok.

The TikToker took audio of Castor explaining the president was calling and set it thematic music.

@.jonathanboring The Hurricane Ian memes are starting 🤠

Later, when Castor returned to the press conference she explained that she previously missed a call from Biden because she was in a meeting.

But when he called on Tuesday it was important Castor and Biden spoke because he was with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Deanne Criswell.

"He just wanted to insure that we had all the resources that we needed and clearly wishing us the best," Castor said.

The president also spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other Florida mayors to make sure they were prepared and supported for Hurricane Ian's impact.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.