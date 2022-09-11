With the installation of a new monarch comes the divisive debate over the future of the royal family, but former X Factor contestants John and Edward Grimes have sparked their own controversy on the issue - leading some to suggest we “abolish Jedward”.
The Irish singers, who appeared on the 2009 series of the now-defunct talent show, initially attracted criticism following the death of the Queen on Thursday, when they suggested “Liz Truss must have done something on that visit to the Queen” earlier this week.
Jedward went further in follow-up tweets, writing: “How is this insensitive? Liz Truss is transphobic, that’s beyond insensitive.
“FYI we’re Irish, the country that has been oppressed historically by the monarchy! Please study your history! We haven’t said anything but the facts!
“Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!”
They also called on the Queen’s successor, son King Charles III, to “hand back the six Irish counties” of Northern Ireland when he next visits the country.
Yet the pop duo’s intervention on the debate over the monarchy has led some fans of the royals to suggest we abolish the former Eurovision contestants instead:
\u201cAbolish Jedward and give the people real music!\u201d— Mahyar Tousi (@Mahyar Tousi) 1662843448
\u201cCan\u2019t believe it\u2019s taken this long for people to demand Abolish Jedward.\u201d— Putey Pute (@Putey Pute) 1662872868
\u201c@planetjedward Abolish Jedward and raise the world IQ by 15 points.\u201d— JEDWARD (@JEDWARD) 1662836501
\u201c@planetjedward abolish Jedward and give us all some peace\u201d— JEDWARD (@JEDWARD) 1662836501
Many, however, have shown support for the musicians and their right to free speech – pointing out that this is a subject which many critics tend to hold dear:
\u201cAbolish Jedward? It's amazing how people are against free speech and for cancel culture when it is a subject they care about\u201d— KnowYourSelf (@KnowYourSelf) 1662851818
\u201chow in this bizarre turn of events has twitter gone from abolish the monarchy to abolish jedward\u201d— Amy \ud83e\udd0d (@Amy \ud83e\udd0d) 1662850980
\u201cA bunch of English people tweeting \u201cAbolish Jedward\u201d because of this tweet.\n\nThis is why teaching history is important, English people telling Irish people to go away and be silent due to opposing a monarchy really isn\u2019t the best look.\u201d— My Name Is James (@My Name Is James) 1662887216
\u201cSo Abolish Jedward is trending. Never. We love @planetjedward they basically said to abolish the monarchy which is a view they're entitled to have. I bet however, the ones crying about it proudly call themselves free speech advocates.\u201d— Victoria Martine (@Victoria Martine) 1662858533
\u201cI wondered why \u2018abolish Jedward\u2019 was trending \ud83d\ude48 Uh, they are allowed to say this. It\u2019s called freedom of speech. Calm down. \ud83d\ude44\u201d— Gemma Clark \ud83e\udda1\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf31 (@Gemma Clark \ud83e\udda1\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf31) 1662877343
\u201cRoyalists are such weirdos like all these grown adults Trending "abolish jedward" online...you have to laugh like\u201d— Char \ud83d\udc97\ud83e\udde1\u2764\ufe0f (@Char \ud83d\udc97\ud83e\udde1\u2764\ufe0f) 1662850725
\u201cHow can people ever leave twitter when you can see Jedward call to abolish the monarchy right after the queen dies\u201d— Jim Caddick (@Jim Caddick) 1662849952
\u201cAbolish Jedward is just peak royalist. \n\nThey\u2019re two Irish lads from Dublin who make music. Like did you think they\u2019d be monarchists?\u201d— \ud83d\udc9cMattie - They/Them\ud83d\udc9c (@\ud83d\udc9cMattie - They/Them\ud83d\udc9c) 1662887913
\u201cAbolish Jedward or the Monarchy? An age old question easily answered by the fact that Jedward cost me fuck all to keep.\u201d— Jacktar Trader (@Jacktar Trader) 1662852019
It isn’t the first time Jedward have gone viral online, either. Last year saw them shave their signature quiffs to raise money for a cancer charity, suggest London’s Winston Churchill statue be placed in “Piers Morgan’s back garden”, and brand former mentor Louis Walsh a “wrinkly white old fart”.
How we wish we had Jedward’s confidence.
