Last week, it was announced that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos would become one of the first-ever non-astronauts to fly into space when he kicks off his company’s space tourism business on 20th July.

Bezos, who is a divisive figure, has already been greeted with a petition that has been signed by more than 16,000 people demanding that he is not allowed back into the Earth’s orbit.

Although that is unlikely to happen, he should probably be concerned about people mocking his Blue Origin rocket, which has a remarkable resemblance to the male genitalia.

Numerous people on social media have noticed this week but, presumably, news hosts around the world were too bashful to make a comment on this.

That can’t be said for Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon on Australia’s Today Show who couldn’t keep a straight face with an image of the rocket behind them.

“Do you know what they call that?’ says Stefanovic struggling to contain his laughter. “A rocket,” Langdon correctly replies.

Still, bemused Stefanovic adds: “They call it Blue Origin. Does that look a little odd to you or is it just me?”

Langdon tells him to “grow up” but the laughter has become infectious amongst the crew and even reporter Alison Piotrowski has to fight back the giggles in order to actually report on what the story is all about.

The incident actually happened way back on 8th June but has since gone viral and now has more than 500,000 views on YouTube.

You can watch the full segment in the video below.