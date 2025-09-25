Imagine if Titanic starred 'Lenny Williams' instead of Leonardo DiCaprio...

On the New Heights podcast podcast, Leo revealed to the Kelce brothers that a childhood agent once told him his real name was “too ethnic,” and pitched the stage name “Lenny Williams.”

Luckily, his dad snapped, saw the headshot, ripped it up and declared, “Over my dead body.”

Both Travis and Jason Kelce agreed that Hollywood would not be the same if DiCaprio hadn't survived the rebrand.

