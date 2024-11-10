Jeremy Clarkson has accused the Labour government of planning to "ethnically cleanse farmers from the countryside" following the Autumn budget announcements and social media users have been reacting to his comments.

The 64-year-old owner of Diddly Squat Farm, which features in the hit Prime show Clarkson's Farm, labelled Labour's plans to raise inheritance tax for land owners an "all-out war on the countryside" and said the new rules will "make farming nigh on impossible".

He's since written a column in The Sun and did not hold back in his thoughts.

"The truth is, there are no farmers who are happy with what Reeves and her politburo have done," Clarkson wrote.

"And when you see what happens to the countryside and the cost of your food, you won't be happy either.

"Stupid far-left agitators have got it into their heads that the countryside these days is mostly owned by people like me who bought farms to avoid paying inheritance tax.

"I’m becoming more and more convinced that [Prime Minister Keir] Starmer and [Chancellor Rachel] Reeves have a sinister plan. They want to carpet bomb our farmland with new towns for immigrants and net zero windfarms.

"But before they can do that, they have to ethnically cleanse the countryside of farmers."

Clarkson has already taken to social media to hit back at some of the naysayers, adding: "If they wanted to go after the likes of me, why didn't they impose the tax on people with other revenue streams? If your main job is farming, you're exempt. If it isn't, you aren't."

He also confirmed he's going to a protest for the first time in London on November 19 and is organising a coach for his neighbours to travel there with him and make their voices heard.

And social media users have been mixed in their reaction to Clarkson's comments.

It's safe to say one didn't take too kindly to them...

Another said: "We are going to will Jeremy Clarkson's political career into existence and there's absolutely nothing he can do about it to stop us."

One said: "Let's get the violins out for Jeremy Clarkson."

Another wished Clarkson "luck" during his appearance at the upcoming protest.

One described him as a "national treasure".

Another said: "President Trump should tell the UK that if they dare arrest Jeremy Clarkson, we will invade and put Barron on the throne."

And one posted: "Some people on here now saying millionaire Jeremy Clarkson would make a great MP. Honestly the world has gone bloody mad. What's wrong with people?"

