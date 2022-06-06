A newsreader mistakenly said 'Jeremy C***' instead of Jeremy Hunt live on air, and didn’t bat an eyelid.

It came as Sky News host Sophy Ridge was discussing the comments made by Hunt ahead of Boris Johnson’s confidence vote on Monday evening.

TV journalist Scott Bryan was one of the people who posted the clip on Twitter, writing: “Oh GOD Sky News just said “Jeremy C**t” and the presenter didn’t even notice.”

Ridge did not acknowledge the unfortunate mispronunciation, and the clip has racked up thousands of views since being posted.

Social media users were quick to share their reactions – and most were in disbelief.

“Presenters must think ‘I must get this right. I mustn't make a mistake’ and then they end up inadvetently saying it! Oh dear!” one wrote.



“Amazing - and just keeps going as if nothing has happened,” another said.

“Nadine thinks it, but Sophy actually said it!” one more added.

Earlier in the day, Hunt stated that he would be voting against the PM in the no confidence vote, which initially fuelled rumours he will stand as Tory leader if Johnson is ousted.

His comments prompted Nadine Dorries to show her support for Johnson by slamming Hunt before appearing to inadvertently trounce the Tory government's pre-pandemic readiness.

Jeremy Hunt was critical of Boris Johnson ahead of the vote Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Hunt wrote on Monday: “Dorries served as a minister in the health department from 2019 to 2021 under Matt Hancock. Hunt ran the department in 2018, and while they didn't overlap she made it clear that she doesn't think much of how he left the department.

“The Conservative Party must now decide if it wishes to change its leader. Because of the situation in Ukraine this was not a debate I wanted to have now but under our rules we must do that.”

He added: “Having been trusted with power, Conservative MPs know in our hearts we are not giving the British people the leadership they deserve. We are not offering the integrity, competence and vision necessary to unleash the enormous potential of our country.

“And because we are no longer trusted by the electorate, who know this too, we are set to lose the next general election. Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer & more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values. Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change.”