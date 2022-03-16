Most people have little things that annoy – or even scare – them about flying, but it turns out there’s one name we should all be listening out for.

If you hear members of the crew say the words "Jim Wilson" on a flight, it isn’t someone’s name they’re referring to at all.

It’s actually a secret code for a dead person being carried on the flight.

Planes carry thousands of dead passengers across the planet in any given year. Around 50,000 bodies are transported during a typical 12-month period, and most of the time it's because they often need to be moved for funeral services.

The code word allows members of crew to make calls about the dead bodies in the hold without making anyone on board nervous.

Why is Jim Wilson used as a code? It comes from the name of the crates that are used to move the bodies.

According to The Alcor 1997 Stabilization and Transport Manual (which sounds like a cracking read) Jim Wilson Trays are often used to contain the bodies and are packed with ice [via The Sun].

According to Sara Marsden, who is the Editor in Chief for US Funerals Online, American Airlines even has a help desk for funeral homes named the American Airlines Jim Wilson Service.

If the plane doesn’t use the name Jim Wilson, the abbreviation HR – which stands for human remains – is also sometimes used.

Let's hope we don't hear it being said over the tannoy we step onboard our next flight.

Meanwhile, according to a new study, more men than women said they thought they could land a plane after watching a short tutorial video on YouTube.

