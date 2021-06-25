Jimmy Fallon has some ‘good news’ for Rudy Giuliani amid law license suspension

Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show brought on the jokes amid news of Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspension debacle, calling it “a mixed bag.”

On Thursday, Fallon took to his show to talk about the former Trump lawyer and mayor of New York City.

“You know you’ve crossed the line when other lawyers are like, ‘this guy lies way too much,’” Fallon said.

Then, he goes on to map out the pros and cons of Giuliani’s suspension.

“The bad news, he can’t practice law in New York. The good news, he can’t defend himself at his next trial,” he continued.

Fallon also poked some fun at Giuliani’s son, New York governor candidate Andrew Giuliani, and his oddly filmed video statement defending his father’s honor.

“This is unacceptable and I stand by my father,” Andrew said, in part.

Additionally, Fallon also spoke about President Joe Biden’s press conference to discuss the new bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill, giving him a new nickname— Joe Biden, Whisperer-in-Chief.

Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York State on Thursday after promoting conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was unjustly taken from former President Donald Trump.

A New York appellate court called his actions an “immediate threat”. The ruling also made claims that he had “directly inflamed” political tensions in the United States.

Speaking to Newsmax, a conservative media network in support of Trump, Giuliani had this to say about his temporary suspension and the state of the nation:

“Well, I’m not very happy about this,” he told the show’s host Greg Kelly. “All I can say is, America is not America any longer,” he continued.

Despite the temporary suspension, Giuliani still has a law license in Washington, D.C.

Check out The Tonight Show clip below.