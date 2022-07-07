US President Joe Biden'sstatement on now-former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation doesn't actually mention him at all.

On Thursday (7 July), Ed O'Keefe, CBS News' Senior White House & Political Correspondent, took to his Twitter to share Biden's statement.

"The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and Allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring," Biden said.

He also said that the nation would remain close with the UK, allies, and other partners worldwide on essential issues.

"That includes maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin's war on their democracy and holding Russia accountable for its actions."

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People didn't hesitate to point out that Biden did not mention Johnson's name.

"Joe Biden’s statement on Boris Johnson’s resignation makes absolutely no mention of… Boris Johnson," wrote Shehab Khan, a political reporter for ITV.

Another added: "Take it Biden didn't like Boris then."

"Stone cold snub," a third wrote while a fourth added: "This speaks volumes about what Biden really thinks of Johnson, didn't even mention him."

Someone else quipped, "That says a lot about Boris on the world stage."

Following the days of chaos and around 54 resignations from members of his government, Johnson decided to start packing his bag to resign.

Speaking outside No 10, he said it was evident that the parliamentary party wanted a new leader but that he would stay in place until someone new gets appointed.

He also took a moment to praise himself for Brexit, vaccines, and his handling of the war in Ukraine and seemed a bit bitter with the Tory party for forcing him out.

"The reason I have fought so hard over the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you," he said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.