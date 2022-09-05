A clip from Joe Lycett's now infamous interview with the BBC has become an instant meme.

Lycett trolled viewers on Sunday when he appeared on Laura Kuenssberg's new flagship politics show by sarcastically pretending to be right-wing.

When asked for his thoughts on what our new prime minister Liz Truss had to say about solving the cost of living crisis, for instance, Lycett said: "You said earlier I’m not left or right. I know there's been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she's up to."

While some people found it funny, he was criticised by some commentators who thought it was inappropriate.

But as well as the praise and backlash, Lycett's time on the show has birthed a new meme format, in which people say something that sounds a bit "right wing" and accompany it with a screengrab of Lycett saying: "I'm actually very right-wing and I loved it".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here's a few examples:

There really is a meme for every occasion in life.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.