Social media was abuzz on Wednesday with fake reports that Joe Rogan was dead, so in Joe Rogan fashion, the podcaster joked he was pregnant to add fuel to the absurd rumor fire.

The death hoax began when a Twitter account, @joeroganhq, tweeted, "We are saddened to announce the passing of Joe Rogan. He died peacefully in his home this afternoon, we will provide more details as they arrive, with respect to his family's wishes."

The now-deleted tweet took hold of the internet where people began speculating if TheJoe Rogan Experience host was really dead.

Another Twitter user created a fake statement from UFC president, Dana White, sending condolences to Rogan's family.

"The entire UFC family is devastated to hear of Joe Rogan's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family she loved ones, and we will make to continue his legacy," the fake screenshot read.

Rather than shut down the unconfirmed rumors, Rogan, 54, posted an Instagram of an unrelated article with the caption, "I'm pregnant."

The article Rogan chose to post was about government documents claiming people who encountered UFOs experienced radiation burns and unaccounted for pregnancies from Live Science.

Rogan is no stranger to internet trolling.

The 54-year-old has witnessed rumors circulate of potential guests on his podcast, like Donald Trump, and other death hoaxes.

Every now and then social media users will stir the pot by posting fake rumors of Rogan's passing sending some into a frenzy and others into a laughing fit.

