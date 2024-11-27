Joe Rogan podcast guest said their episode never aired because it 'got so off-track'

A Joe Rogan guest on his famed podcast has opened up about an unaired episode that went "off track".

The Joe Rogan Experience first launched in 2009 alongside comedian Brian Redban, who played co-host and producer until 2012 when Jamie Vernon stepped in.

Boasting millions of views per episode, Rogan has hosted a string of high-profile guests including Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

However, one guest has since shared what happened when he and another figure sat down with Rogan last year.

In 2023, architectural designer and geologist Randall Carlson and controversial inventor Malcolm Bendall reportedly appeared on the podcast.

The conversation soon became heated and the ep was never shared.

Back in April, Carlson told theShawn Ryan Show Podcast: "Myself and Malcolm [Bendell] sat down and Jamie had found this stuff from the 90s and early 2000s online where it goes back to this controversy where they were trying to get the license away from Malcolm.

"I had this slideshow we had put together and Joe was looking at paperwork before we came in and he knows nothing about this except what he's seeing is trying to portray Malcolm as a religious nut.

"So we went on the show and it got contentious, and if it ever airs you'll see me constantly trying to steer the conversation. But they were going at each other.

"When it was over Joe calls me aside and I'm already thinking about the ramifications.

"But he said ' hey, is it ok with you if I sat on this for a while, while I figure it out?'

"And I said 'Yeah, have it as long as you want,' and so it never has aired, which is fine with me because it got so off-track."

Rogan has never publicly addressed the reported unreleased interview.

