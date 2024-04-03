Joey Swoll responds to WWE superstars with WrestleMania challenge

The feud between some of the most jacked guys on the internet has taken another turn, after Joey Swoll responded to WWE stars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory by challenging to a showdown at WrestleMania.

It comes after fitness influencer Swoll got into a spat with Waller and Theory after calling out one of the recent videos. Waller was filming himself and Theory working out when they took issue with someone walking in front of the camera.

Swoll is known for reprimanding poor form in the gym and he hit back at the pair by reposting the clip and saying: "Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, you think just because you're a couple of WWE superstars that you get to treat people this way.”

There was back and forth between all three parties, and now Swoll has responded after being called out by Waller.

The influencer posted a clip that saw him say: "So Grayson and Austin responded to my video, you can see their videos on their page. I have to give it to them. Their videos were pretty good - pretty good and terrible. Very unoriginal. But I will give it to Austin. He's a businessman. He saw opportunity. I was driving millions of and millions of people to his page - something he could never do. So he decided to sell one of his T-shirts to make some money. Good for you.”

He added: “Then I thought 'I'm a good guy, I'm a businessman, let me help Austin make a bag'. Because when I'm done ending your career you're gonna need it.

“So what would be perfect to sell so all your fans could be just like you? Chicken leg socks! The perfect idea. Then everyone asks me, 'Who's going to be your tag team partner to take on these two?' As if I need a partner to handle these two fools. I thought, 'Should I get my guy CM Punk? Should I get my guy The Rock?' Nah. What are these two more afraid of than anything in this entire world? So this is what I'm bringing to Wrestlemania..."

The clip then cuts to footage of Swoll in the gym, where he says "the squat rack" and ends by saying "Y'all better watch your back, I'll see you at Wrestlemania".

Whether this will actually go down remains to be seen as Theory and Waller, who are a tag team under the name of 'A-Town Down Under' are competing in a six-way ladder match for the tag team titles on night one of the event in Philadelphia.

There is always night two though...

