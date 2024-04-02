WWE superstars challenge Joey Swoll after he calls out their gym etiquette

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll has been taking aim at poor gym etiquette again – and this time it’s got him into a spat with WWE stars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Waller was filming himself working out with his fellow wrestler and tag team partner Theory when they took issue with someone walking in front of the camera.

Swoll is known for calling out poor form in the gym and he hit back at the pair by reposting the clip and saying: "Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, you think just because you're a couple of WWE superstars that you get to treat people this way.”

Speaking in a video posted on social media, he added: "Just because you're filming, everybody else has to stop what they're doing just for you.

"I'm sorry, you don't own the gym and I don't really care who you are."

That sparked into motion a war of words between the pair, with Theory responding by posting online and saying he was "Lookin' like the guy that'll smack the s**t out of @joeyswoll”.

Swoll wasn’t going to take that lying down, and hit back by saying: "Listen here little man you don't want this smoke. Not from me and not from my Swoll army. If you ask me you should be a little more concerned about training those little legs than talking smack.

"But if you want to keep running your mouth, I'm happy to end your career - not just on social media but in your ring. WWE, make it happen. You need to do better, mind your own business."

There was another development, too, when Waller chose to back up his friend and call out Swoll.

Calling Swoll a “giant flop”, he claimed he’d received some hate-filled messages on social media and said: “For a bunch of people who worship [Joey Swoll] as a gym guy, your fans are a bunch of fat, ugly losers… Maybe your fans should have spent more time reading than pretending to go to the gym.”

Will the feud end up with a showdown in the ring? Wrestling fans will have to keep an eye on this one.

