Hooded sweatshirts are not only cozy but fashion-forward.

And for US Senator-elect John Fetterman (D-PA), who sports hoodies, shorts, and t-shirts, his choice of dress helped him land a spot onThe New York Times’most stylish people list of 2022.

The diverse list highlighted 93 of the most stylish celebrities, politicians, athletes, and other people of influence.

Celebrities that some could expect to be on the list - like Harry Styles, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Bella Hadid - were on it.

But some candidates on the list were least expected.

Fetterman made it to the list, accompanied by a photo of him wearing his everyday outfit of sneakers, shorts and the hooded sweatshirt.

The Times said Fetterman “is going to bring Carhartt to the Capitol.”

Carhartt is an American heavy duty working clothes company that sells jackets, coats, overalls, and more.

Once the list made its way to social media, some people were confused that Fetterman had made it to the stylist list.

One person on Twitter wrote: “I’m fine with Senator-elect Fetterman being pro-people, pro-union and anti-corporate etc. And he doesn’t need anyone’s permission to dress how he wants, but….stylish?”

“I will NOT be gaslit into thinking that John Fetterman is stylish. I WILL NOT!!” another quipped.

A third person wrote: “Fetterman and stylish were two words I never expected to see in the same sentence.”

Other people who made it to the Times’ stylish list include NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who calls style “swagger” and has an eye for unique “tailored suits,” and Sydney Carter, a former basketball player who became a coach at Texas A&M University.

She’s not afraid to show off her own style, which includes wearing high heels at games.

Elsewhere, the late Queen Elizabeth II also made it to the list.

The Times shared an image of her donning wearing a regal powder blue dress and matching hat with white gloves.

“For 70 years, Elizabeth II was not just the queen but the defining image of one,” the Times wrote.

