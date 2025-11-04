It’s the moment Brits have been waiting for: John Lewis has unveiled its much-anticipated 2025 Christmas advert, leaving many viewers “in tears.”

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad dropped on 4 November, and reactions came thick and fast.

The film follows a teenager gifting his father a nostalgic ’90s vinyl, Alison Limerick’s 'Where Love Lives', featuring a newly reimagined version by globally acclaimed artist and producer Labrinth.

As the dad unwraps the record and places it on his turntable, the ad cuts to him dancing in a 1990s club. Flashbacks then show tender moments of him remembering his son as a toddler and a baby.

The heart of the story lies in the teenage son’s gesture: using music to express the emotions for his father that he can’t quite put into words.

The ad ends with the touching strapline: “If you can’t find the words, find the gift.”

It didn’t take long for viewers to flock to social media, with one calling it “brilliant.”

Another penned: "Thoughts and prayers for all the middle-aged dads finding themselves getting unexpectedly emosh at a John Lewis advert."

A third couldn't contain their excitement over the choice of music.

The ad seemingly hit home for many dads across the country.

One X/Twitter user humoured how they're living up to "generational stereotypes by crying" at the ad.





One person had mixed emotions, and while labelling it "dark and crap," it still managed to make them cry.

Meanwhile, other Grinches weren't as impressed, with one chiming in: "Just seen the John Lewis Christmas advert. Thought it was dull, depressing, boring and not very Christmassy."

Another quipped: "Just seen the new John Lewis Christmas advert, what a load of crap. End of Post."

Watch the John Lewis Christmas advert here:

