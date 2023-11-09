John Lewis Christmas ad LIVE: Social media reacts to long awaited drop

It may only be the start of November, but John Lewis has already dropped their much anticipated Christmas ad for 2023.

This year, the retailer switched out its famed tear-jerker style for something much more light-hearted and wholesome.

It focuses on a young boy named Alfie, who spots a 'Grow Your Own Perfect Christmas Tree' kit and asks his grandma if he can have it. He opens the box to find a seed inside that he plants and nurtures as it grows into a giant Venus flytrap called Snapper.

The family are wary of the plant, especially when it spots their pet pomeranian.

They move Snapper outside and replace it with a generic Christmas tree, but when they see how much it means to Alfie, they all proceed to open Christmas gifts in the garden.

The advert is soundtracked by an upbeat song called 'Festa', which means “celebration”. It is sung by the opera tenor legend Andrea Bocelli and written and produced by Le Feste Antonacci.

Speaking about his involvement, Bocelli explained he was “delighted to take part in this wonderful and unique tradition of Christmas storytelling”.

Since releasing the ad, reactions have come in thick and fast online:

One put their own spin on the ad

People are becoming reminiscent of their favourite John Lewis ads from the past...

Snap up the merch while you can... John Lewis have released several products dedicated to this year's Christmas ad, including books, baubles and a live Venus fly trap plant.

Another harshly called it 'pathetic'

One person felt like it lacked Christmas spirit...

One person compared the ad to the musical 'Little Shop of Horrors'

