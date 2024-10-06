Joker 2 ridiculed online as reviews see critics and audience united on how bad it is

Joker: Folie a Deux, the sequel to the hit 2019 film The Joker, released in cinemas on October 4 but critics and audience reviews have been unanimous that it's pretty bad.



The movie's synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes says: "Joker: Folie a Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalised at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

The Joker released to widespread critical acclaim five years ago and hopes were high for the film's sequel.



However according to review scores on Rotten Tomatoes, critics and audience have given the film very similar poor ratings.

At the time of writing, Joker: Folie a Deux has a rating of 33 per cent on the Tomatometer (critic reviews) from 241 entries and the Popcormeter (audience reviews) has the exact same score from more than a thousand verified ratings.

And the film has been ridiculed on social media.

One posted a meme of South Park with the characters all leaving the cinema.

Another reposted a message which said: "Joaquin Phoenix was not The Joker, the real joker was me who decided to watch this 🤡"

One shared a meme from Shrek in which the ogre says to Donkey: "Stop singing!"

Another joked about the "moment" people started walking out with a parody video.

One asked: "How did this happen???"

Another shared a meme of how people would have felt going into the cinema to see Joker 2 and people leaving having seen it.

One said: "Director Todd Phillips will always fumble a sequel."

Another joked a scene from Glee should have been kept in.

One posted a meme with the caption: "My theatre every time Joker and Harley started singing in Joker 2."

And another described it as a "waste of time".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.