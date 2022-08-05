Comedian Jon Stewart did not hold back when he responded to Tucker Carlson's remarks about his height.

On Thursday night (4 August), the Fox News host fired shots at Stewart for his staunch advocacy of the PACT Act, legislation that is geared toward the expansion of health care for veterans exposed to toxins on the line of duty.

Last week, Stewart called out Republicans for blocking the bill.

In one instance, he yelled at right-wing journalist Jack Posobiec outside the Capitol. The Senate did eventually pass the bill this week.

In Carlson's segment, he said the former Daily Show host "disappeared" towards the end of the Obama administration.

But now, he's reemerged, "showing up in Washington, DC," appearing like he eats "imaginary insects out of the air," Carlson said in the video segment.

He also aired a snippet of Stewart's exchange with Posobiec.

"That's Jon Stewart? The famous Jon Stewart looks like a homeless mental patient. He's shrieking and disheveled and very short. Really short. Too short to date," Carlson said.

On the same day Carlson's segment aired, Stewart took to his Twitter to mock the Fox News host for his praise of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is an authoritarian leader accused of enabling extensive corruption and nepotism. Carlson even traveled to Budapest last year to hold a softball interview with Orbán.

Stewart's tweet read: "Friends. Tonite, I am sad. @TuckerCarlson believes me too short to date…and yet somehow, miraculously, I remain tall enough to not know what Victor Orban's a** tastes like! Is it goulash Tucky? Seems like it would be goulash."

Orbán did speak on Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference. He got a standing ovation after noting his beliefs that marriage is "the union of one man and one woman."

This isn't the first time Stewart and Carlson have bumped heads.

In 2004, Stewart appeared on an episode of CNN'sCrossfire, which Carlson co-hosted at the time. And during that exchange, Stewart called Carlson "a d***."

