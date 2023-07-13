Stag do at British GP stopped by police for wearing 'Just Stop Oil' t-shirt

With eco protest group Just Stop Oil disrupting a number of high-profile events including Wimbledon this summer, police and authorities are on high alert.

They have already disrupted the Grand National, The Derby at Epsom, the Premiership Rugby final, and the Ashes Test match at Lord’s and in doing so have cemented their status as a pretty controversial bunch.

With that in mind, one man became the victim of a brilliant prank when, on his stag do, his friend made him wear a Just Stop Oil T-shirt without explaining its significance.

As a result, he was regularly stopped and questioned by police who presumably and understandably thought he was a real member of the group.

A picture of one police interaction went viral and people thought it was absolutely brilliant.

Just Stop Oil themselves reacted to the picture and hinted they are already planning to disrupt next year’s British Grand Prix. They tweeted: “Now taking applications for Silverstone F1 2024.”









Pretty hilarious prank to play on your friends if you ask us.

