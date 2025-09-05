Justin Bieber has shaken up the internet by dropping his hotly anticipated Swag II album at a different time than fans expected.

Fans had been braced for a midnight release, with Bieber teasing promo shots and hyping the moment the clock would strike 12.

Instead, he flipped the script, unleashing the album on Friday morning (5 September) in a move nobody saw coming.

Announcing the surprise, he posted "live on Spotify" alongside a screenshot of a text exchange and a link straight to the album.

Here's everything we know so far:

How many songs are on Swag II?

Bieber hasn't held back – Swag II is a two-disc album packed with a staggering 44 tracks.





Who appears on the album?

The feature list on Swag II is stacked, with contributions from Gunna, Sexxy Red, Tems, Hurricane Chris, Lil B, Dijon, Bakar, Eddie Benjamin, and even comedian Druski.





Where can you stream Swag II?

You can dive into the new album right now on Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

At the time of writing, Swag II hasn't landed on Apple Music – but that could shift as the rollout continues.









How have fans reacted?

Beliebers across the globe were quick to celebrate the Friday drop, with one fan declaring themselves speechless and dubbing the album a "MASTERPIECE".

Another passionate fan quipped: "Just finished listening to disc 1 of Swag II and I couldn't be more proud of him. So grateful that he never gave up and never stopped creating masterpieces. It could be a lot of his unreleased pile, but I'm so blessed fr that he shared with us."

One believes Bieber is making up for lost time:

Others wasted no time in listening to the entire tracklist:

Meanwhile, Swag II had others in their feelings:

One rated it a solid 10 out of 10:

One ecstatic fan summed up the mood, writing: "EVERY DAY IS A GOOD DAY TO BE ALIVE WHEN YOU HAVE JUSTIN BIEBER RELEASING SWAG II."





What are the track titles?

Disc 1:

SPEED DEMON

BETTERMAN

LOVE SONG

I DO

I THINK YOU'RE SPECIAL

MOTHER IN YOU

WITCHYA

EYE CANDY

DON'T WANNA

BAD HONEY

NEED IT

OH MAN

POPPIN' MY S***

ALL THE WAY

PETTING ZOO

MOVING FAST

SAFE SPACE

LYIN'

DOTTED LINE

OPEN UP YOUR HEART

WHEN IT'S OVER

EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH

STORY OF GOD

Disc 2:

ALL I CAN TAKE

DAISES

YUKON

GO BABY

THINGS YOU DO

BUTTERFLIES

WAY IT IS

FIRST PLACE

SOULFUL

WALKING AWAY

GLORY VOICE MEMO

DEVOTION

DADZ LOVE

THERAPY SESSION

SWEET SPOT

405

SWAG

ZUMA HOUSE

TOO LONG

FORGIVENESS

