Justin Trudeau went to see Barbie and 'fragile' men are absolutely raging

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau shared a photo of himself and his son Xavier attending a showing of Barbie to social media, and men are absolutely rattled.

Thousands of users responded to the tweet with a range of insults, with some suggesting that it makes Trudeau unfit to be a world leader, all because he went to see one the highest-grossing films of the year.

One user called him a "man-child" while Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative organisation Turning Point USA, decided to mention Trudeau's recent announcement about his split from his wife:

Scrolling through reactions to the post it wasn't hard to find lots of fragile men struggle to comprehend a man wearing pink:

Andrew Tate took a slightly more satanic tone with his reaction:

Some even believed Trudeau was gay and that his 15-year-old son was actually his boyfriend:

Many criticised the replies, calling the men fragile and homophobic:

