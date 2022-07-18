Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was mocked on social media for donning a new haircut - and it drew comparisons to Lloyd (played by Jim Carrey) in Dumb and Dumber.

Fox News picked up on the story on Monday, showing images of the clean-shaven Trudeau on a visit in Chelsea, Quebec.

He sports a short haircut different from his usually long tresses.

Trudeau's new look sparked attention on Twitter, causing people to compare the look to the Dumb and Dumber character Lloyd Christmas.

One wrote: "I like how Jim Carrey is trending on Twitter Canada because Justin Trudeau got a haircut and folks are saying it looks like Jim's character from Dumb and Dumber."

"Okay, maybe the right is getting better at comedy. I chuckled, and I'm not afraid to admit it," another jokingly added.

A third wrote: "LOL Fox. Always laser-focused on the important stuff."

Someone else who feels Fox "bullies" people added: "@FoxNews are bullies! They are the kids in school that picked on everyone and made fun of ppl. Looks like they never grew up."

In 1994, Carrey starred in the Dumb and Dumber film.

And in April of this year, he openly admitted that he's "fairly serious" about hanging up his acting gigs.

"I'm being fairly serious," he told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about retirement.

He also said that he has been enjoying his life outside of his film career, noting that he likes his art and painting.

"I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough," Carrey said.

He added: "I've done enough. I am enough."

