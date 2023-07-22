Justyn Vicky fans flock to final Instagram video after bodybuilder's freak death

Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky has tragically died due to a freak accident at a gym during a routine squat which ended fatally.

The 33-year-old from Indonesia, who had a large following on social media, reportedly died during a back squat where he was attempting to lift 460lbs when tragedy struck at The Paradise Gym on Jalan Danau Tamblingan in Sanur, Bali.

While attempting to extend his legs, Justyn reportedly began to struggle to lift the heavy weights which shockingly came crashing down upon his neck.

Justyn who is from East Java, was rushed to a hospital after the accident suffering a broken neck and critical compression of the nerves connecting his heart and lungs.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Despite the surgeon's best efforts, he was declared dead shortly after undergoing emergency surgery.

In the wake of his tragic and untimely death, fans of the fitness influencer have flocked to his final Instagram post. The video which was shared one week ago sees Justyn speak about the benefits of an ice bath on the body.









In the comments many of posted tributes to Justyn. One fan wrote: "He was always full of positive vibes and make me to stay motivated. I'll never forget his impact on my fitness journey. It's a tough loss, but we'll keep his spirit alive."

Another added: "Rest in peace bro.. Just last week we were talking telling me to diet."

In another post another fan wrote: "I didn't know him well..but when we talked he seemed like a great person..my condolences to the family."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.