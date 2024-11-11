Kai Cenat wants Elon Musk to help him become the first streamer in space

Kai Cenat has reached out to Elon Musk in the hopes of achieving his ambition to become the first streamer to livestream from space.

The topic arose when the 22-year-old was on the ninth day of his Mafiathon 2 subathon Twitch stream (November 9), as Cenat discussed the idea with friends who questioned whether this could become a reality.

“You can! I think if you can talk to the right people, Elon or whoever it is, you can go to space. I want to be the first n**** to go to space and say ‘Yo chat!'" Cenat said in response.

“I did research on it, they said there is a 3-5 per cent chance of dying. But, I’m not going to lie that is a chance I am willing to take," he added.

The streamer is determined to "do one stream" up in space and needs to get one particular person on board to help as he would "need my boy Elon Musk for this.”

After sharing his bold plan, Cenat put this into action by taking to X, formerly Twitter, to ask the Space X founder for his assistance.

“Hey Elon, I would like to be the first streamer to stream & say ‘YO CHAT’ from space. I believe you are the only person that can help me achieve this goal, let’s make history," Cenat wrote.

Alongside the tweet was a photo of Cenat's face edited onto an astronaut in space, and the post has garnered over 3.7 million views and 97,000 likes.

At the time of writing, Musk hasn't yet responded to Cenat's request. But given the billionaire is always on the platform, no doubt Cenat and his fans will be keeping an eye on an eventual response.

Guess we'll have to watch this space (pardon the pun)...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings