There’s been another unexpected development in the Kanye West story this week, after he was "escorted" off the Skechers headquarters.
The company revealed that the rapper arrived at the company’s building in California “unannounced” only one day after Adidas severed its partnership with the rapper.
Skechers issued a statement on Wednesday about West’s unauthorised visit and explained that he was “escorted out” of the company’s building in California.
“Ye arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” Skechers said. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West.”
The footwear company also hit out at the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments, before saying that West’s visit was not planned.
“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” the press release continues. “The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”
The whole incident sparked a big reaction on social media – these are the funniest memes and reactions.
\u201c@Rap Sketchers CEO watching Kanye West walk up to the building\u201d— RapTV (@RapTV) 1666818903
\u201c@PopBase Skechers is owned and operated by a Jewish family.\n\nKanye showing up and not knowing\u201d— Pop Base (@Pop Base) 1666817213
\u201cKanye going from saying Adidas could never leave him to being kicked out of the Skechers office is objectively hilarious\u201d— Thor Benson (@Thor Benson) 1666827782
\u201cthis how skechers escorted kanye outta HQ\u201d— Corn \u2727\u2363 (@Corn \u2727\u2363) 1666819615
\u201cKanye getting thrown the fuck out of Skechers is the chef's kiss of the day.\u201d— BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f) 1666833389
\u201cKanye getting kicked out of Skechers HQ feels like a mediocre SNL sketch that got pitched in the writer's room and was ultimately cut for space an hour before showtime.\u201d— Charlotte Clymer \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Charlotte Clymer \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1666828724
\u201cKanye leaving Sketchers headquarters after getting turned away\u201d— G-$tackz (@G-$tackz) 1666854531
When contacted by The Independent, Skechers had no further comment. The Independent has contacted a representative for West for comment.
