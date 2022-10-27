There’s been another unexpected development in the Kanye West story this week, after he was "escorted" off the Skechers headquarters.

The company revealed that the rapper arrived at the company’s building in California “unannounced” only one day after Adidas severed its partnership with the rapper.

Skechers issued a statement on Wednesday about West’s unauthorised visit and explained that he was “escorted out” of the company’s building in California.

“Ye arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” Skechers said. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West.”

The footwear company also hit out at the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments, before saying that West’s visit was not planned.

“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” the press release continues. “The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

When contacted by The Independent, Skechers had no further comment. The Independent has contacted a representative for West for comment.



