Kate Middleton lookalike breaks silence on 'crazy' conspiracies

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan has spoken about the “crazy” conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales.

Agan has found herself in the conversation online, with people accusing the woman pictured during the Princess’s latest “outing” to a Windsor farm shop of actually being a lookalike.

The footage that emerged of “ Kate looking happy and relaxed” alongside her husband while out and about in Windsor was obtained by The Sun. It purportedly shows the mother-of-three chatting to a cap-wearing William and carrying a large white bag.

Agan, who brands herself “the UK’s most realistic Kate Middleton lookalike” on her website, has been dragged into the wild theories.

However, she has denied any such theories, saying it was “100 per cent not her'' who was pictured in the video going to the farm shop.

Speaking to LBC, Agan said she was 120 miles away doing her day job when the clip was filmed.

"I don't know what's happened. I can't believe how insane it's gone,” Agan commented, saying how she’d become part of a “worldwide conspiracy”.

Agan previously spoke to the station and stated that people had to stop sharing conspiracies about the Princess of Wales.

"[Kensington Palace] has given enough information and that is something that we need to respect," she said.

Previously saying that Kate is "not public property", she added: "I think it's very flattering but it's gone too far.”

It comes after Agan addressed the mystery in an Instagram post on Monday.

Sharing a picture of herself, beaming in a red polo shirt and black undersleeves, she wrote: “Found her. She’s fine. #whereiskatemiddleton #lookalike.

