Oasis announced a reunion tour for next year after a 15-year hiatus, and since then comedian Kathy Burke has been urged by Oasis fans to revive Kevin and Perry.

The 60-year-old starred as teenage boy Perry Carter alongside her co-star Harry Enfield who played his best friend, Kevin Patterson.

An old sketch has been making the rounds online following the Oasis news, where Perry hilariously returns from Manchester as an Oasis fan - sporting blue sunglasses, a sheepskin coat, plus a thick Manc accent and a Liam Gallagher-style swagger.

In response too the viral attention, Burke said: "Very nice to see this doing the rounds again. When I was a little kid I used to go to Manchester and come back with the accent. Harry and Paul thought this was very funny so wrote the sketch. The timing was perfect."



Of course, Burke has been inundated with messages from Oasis fans to take a leaf out of the Mancunian band's book and revive the sketch.

One person asked: "Are you going to do a reunion version?"

"I would so love to see what Kevin and Perry are doing now... especially given all the 90s nostalgia events going on there's deffo some material to be mined there with them being middle-aged now..." another person said.

Someone else added: "I wonder what Kevin & Perry are up to now…?"

"Who doesn’t want to see Kevin and Perry as middle-aged Dads trying to be cool?!" a fourth person commented.

But there is some sad news for those desperate for a reunion as Burke has declared that it's "not gonna happen".

The comedian wrote: "Lots of requests for myself and Harry to revive Kevin and Perry since Oasis announcement. It’s not gonna happen. Mainly because I’m now 60 and H is 108 but thanks ever so for the love."

The major news of the Oasis reunion has prompted a flurry of reactions from excited fans online as the band gears up to play shows in Manchester, London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin in 2025.

