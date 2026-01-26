Donald Trump reveals the real reason he's not attending the Super Bowl

Donald Trump has made no secret of his feelings about the 2026 Super Bowl, taking sharp aim at the event’s halftime show – more specifically, its headline performer, Bad Bunny.

Now, the US president has opted not to attend the NFL game altogether.

The event, set for 8 February at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will kick off with a performance by Green Day before handing the stage to Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny – an announcement that sparked widespread praise, a flood of memes, and a social media frenzy.

Trump told the New York Post he's skipping the event because it's simply "just too far away," adding: "I would. I’ve gotten great hands for the Super Bowl, they like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter."

Getty Images

He also took the opportunity to take aim at the NFL’s entertainment lineup, after previously saying it was "absolutely ridiculous" and is unfamiliar with Bad Bunny.

"I’m anti-them," Trump recently shared. "I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible."

Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has been openly critical of Trump, most notably in his track 'Nuevayol', which features an imitated Trump voice declaring: "I want to apologise to the immigrants in America. . . . This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans."

Green Day is not far behind. During a 2024 appearance on Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the band altered the lyrics of their hit 'American Idiot' from "I’m not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda".

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.