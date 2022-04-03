KFC opened its doors to an innovative fine-dining experience for one weekend only, taking their famed crunchy chicken to a whole new level.

The elaborate eleven-course degustation dinner featured KFC's most iconic menu items and was curated in partnership with Nelly Robinson, owner of Sydney restaurant nel.



Over 200,000 people applied for tickets, but only 180 of them successfully got a place at the exclusive experience in Sydney. Luckily, TikTok user Samantha (@samantha.khater) provided the platform with all the juicy details.

From the get-go, the experience oozed luxury, as Samantha explained: "We were greeted with a flying drumstick and some champagne and the interior was stunning."

The TikToker then launched into the menu itself, kickstarting with supercharged wings cooked over charcoal.

The "most creative dish" was a candle that "melted into chicken fat." The staff later added gravy so diners could dip their potato bun into the "wax" and enjoy.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Next up, she indulged in the Zinger kingfish, which Samantha described tasting "just like a Zinger burger." The sliced kingfish lay on a bed of yoghurt slaw and lobster.

They were also served up the Colonel's face on a plate, which they had to lick clean. "It tasted just like a Twister, and the flavours were insane," she shared.





@samantha.khater KFC but make it fine dining @KFC Australia @KFC #kfcdegustation #kfcfinedining #kfc #worldfirst #drumstick #foodies #sydneyeats #friedchicken





Samantha also showed viewers the La Di Da Drumstick (aka Fried Gold), a classic KFC drumstick dusted with quinoa and gold. This was then followed by the restaurant's famed Popcorn Chicken, paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil topped off with an edible floral garnish.

The highlight for Samantha was "definitely the dessert", which featured chips served with wattleseed ice cream and burnt pineapple. They also had chocolate mousse dipped in nitrogen.

When diners completed their eleven courses, they were handed a bucket of KFC chicken for the ride home.

Kristi Woolrych, CMO at KFC Australia, said: "We're so thrilled that guests at our KFC Degustation launch night were blown away by the innovative, theatrical ways that our food was presented, really proving that it's high quality enough for a fine dining restaurant."

She added, "Now, we can't wait to welcome our fans over three nights this weekend to enjoy a high-end dining experience that they can have fun with and is uniquely KFC."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



