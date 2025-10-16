Kim Kardashian addressed swirling rumours about a possible “hook‑up” with Post Malone during her candid appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast - which featured some major revelations.

When asked point‑blank, she replied she’d “never heard that” and called him “one of the nicest people ever.”

In the interview, it seemed no topic was off limits as Kim discussed co‑parenting struggles with Kanye West, her reality empire, and personal growth post‑divorce.

For now, the Post Malone speculation remains firmly in the realm of gossip.

