Video
Kim Kardashian addressed swirling rumours about a possible “hook‑up” with Post Malone during her candid appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast - which featured some major revelations.
When asked point‑blank, she replied she’d “never heard that” and called him “one of the nicest people ever.”
In the interview, it seemed no topic was off limits as Kim discussed co‑parenting struggles with Kanye West, her reality empire, and personal growth post‑divorce.
For now, the Post Malone speculation remains firmly in the realm of gossip.
Why not read…
- 8 of the biggest revelations from Kim Kardashian on Call Her Daddy
- Kim Kardashian launches underwear with built-in pubic hair
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings
Trump compares himself to Biden: 'You wont see me in a bathing suit'