Scott Disick speculates the 'real reason' Kim Kardashian’s butt is 'so big'

Kim Kardashian has candidly opened up about the mounting stress in her life, showing herself getting a brain scan in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

"I’m so busy in my life," Kardashian shared, listing the bar exam (which she’s now revealed she failed), the Met Gala, and her Paris robbery trial.

"Oh, and I might have a brain aneurysm, no biggie," she added.

Despite admitting she sometimes feels like "snapping," she emphasised that her "only focus and job" is to stay strong for her four children: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

When Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, reflected on how she keeps it all together, he pondered: "I’ve always wondered why Kim has been able to stay so calm during pretty much anything.

"I mean, she could get into a fist fight with one of her sisters and then be like, ‘Should I get green tea or Earl tea?’ And I’m like, ‘I think you just assaulted somebody.'"

He didn’t stop there. Disick went on to humorously suggest that maybe that’s why her butt is "so big": "She’s able to bottle up her emotions. Not sure where they go. Maybe she’s tucking them under her butt, that’s why it’s so big."

Getty Images

In a previous episode, the reality star sat down with her sister to open up about her recent health scare.

"I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they’re like, 'Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain,'" she told Kourtney. "They’re like, 'It’s been there for like years. It was here a few years ago.'"

