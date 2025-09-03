Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream this week, where she took part in the creator’s infamous noodle challenge, delivered a motivational message to viewers, and sparked fresh debate with her candid views on parenting and education.

During the stream on Monday (1 September), the Skims founder shared her thoughts on the pressures children face after school, saying she doesn't believe in homework.

"I’m going to tell you why," she said. "Kids are in school for eight hours a day."

Kardashian continued: "When they come home, they do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think that homework should be left for in school."

The clip was quickly shared across social media, particularly gaining traction on X/Twitter where it ignited a wave of discussion.

Some viewers criticised the reality star, arguing that she was sending the wrong message about discipline and academic responsibility.

"Yea, this is how you spoil your kids," one hit back. "How do you not believe in homework? Do you believe in practice makes perfect? This is only passable for rich kids that don’t need to work or actually develop any skills, cause everything will be handed to them anyway."

Another brutally chimed in: "Yes, support the lowering of potential IQ of future generations."

Others, however, applauded her for voicing concerns, especially given the growing concerns over student burnout and work-life balance at a young age, with one writing: "Kids should experience life outside of classrooms."

"I get her point. I think an hour or two max of homework a day to reinforce is fine, but Kim is right about kids needing time for extracurriculars and their personal lives," another argued.

"I hate that I actually agree with this," a third wrote. "I do believe that excessive homework could be overkill with time that could be used for social extracurricular activities or family time...maybe a weekly assignment to reinforce what was taught in class for that week is really all that is needed because we do need some actual measure to ensure kids are actually learning/paying attention."

Elsewhere in the livestream, Kardashian took part in the noodle challenge with her son Saint – but with a twist.

Instead of a soft noodle, Kardashian assisted in launching a table at the streamer.

"I take accountability, I take accountability. It was me," Kardashian admitted.

