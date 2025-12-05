First look at gritty new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Game of Thrones fans have got a first look at a brand new prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, set roughly a century before the original series.

Fans are introduced to the unlikely duo at its heart: a wandering hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey, and his youthful squire, Egg (real name Aegon Targaryen), portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.

Unlike earlier series in the franchise, this prequel promises a grittier, more personal tone, more mud-and-mail than dragons and royal intrigue.

The show’s first season will run for six episodes, first premiering on 18 January 2026.

