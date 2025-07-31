Skims have had their fair share of wild launches over the years, from a micro-bikini that barely stacked up against a tortilla chip, to a pierced nipple bra that frankly, fans say has changed the game.

But their latest shapewear release may have just divided the internet even further - and it's not for your body, it's for your face.

Kim Kardashian, who owns the $3billion empire, announced they'd be bringing out their Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap this week (29 July). Its aim? To give you your sharpest jawline yet.

The rather medical-looking contraption, inspired by lymphatic drainage, comes in two colours (clay and cocoa), and wraps around your face and neck, before being closed by a velcro strap.

It's by no means a new concept, and has long been a popular beauty tool in south east Asia, as well as beneficial for snoring. At present, there's no scientific evidence to show they work.

However, Kardashians says the Skims version is an "absolute necessity", and has been upgraded with "signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft overnight jaw support.”

The idea is that you wear it each night when you go to bed, and over time, see tightening results under the chin and jawline.

That doesn't mean to say, however, that people aren't divided on its impact.

"You changed every aspect of your physical self and now make money selling women products claiming to give them your body", one person wrote.

Skin expert, Caroline Hirons, was also seen chiming in on the Instagram comments, writing: "Is it April Fools?"

"Because we can't all afford face lifts", a third joked.

The topic was even brought up on CTV's The Social, with panellist, Melissa Grelo, pointing out: "She wants you to think you can get her snatched face with her wrap - you ain't gonna get it."

But clearly the marketing is working on someone, because despite costing a cool $48 in the US and £52 in the UK, you have to remember, this is Skims, and naturally, it's now completely sold out.

