Doctor warns Skims face wrap may have reverse effects: 'Finally someone said it'

Last week, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims unveiled a rather bizarre new product – a sculpting head wrap – and the internet hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, priced at $82 (£52), quickly sold out online, with eager shoppers now forced to join a waitlist. Fans seem intrigued by the unique design, described by Skims as using “signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft overnight jaw support.”

But while the hype is undeniable, not everyone is convinced.

Plastic surgeon Dr Faryan Jalalabadi (@drjaluvmabody) took to TikTok with a pointed – if slightly tongue-in-cheek – critique of the trending item.

“Shout out to Skims for giving my post-op patients another jaw bra alternative to try,” he said, noting it does look very comfortable.

The key phrase there is post-op.

Dr Jalalabadi went on to question whether the wrap is necessary – or even safe – for people who haven’t recently undergone surgery.

“If you have not undergone a facelift, neck lift, or neck lipo in the last two weeks, there is no reason for you to wrap your face and neck,” he warned.

In fact, he suggested it could actually have the opposite effect of what fans might be hoping for.

“In doing so, you will only worsen your under-eye puffiness and facial swelling as this thing is compressing the outflow track of your lymphatics of your face,” he explains. “It’s all here and here,” he adds, pointing to his cheeks and neck.

Comments soon came flocking in, with one writing: "Finally – someone said it! Thank you."

Another quipped: "Thank you for this PSA. Maybe ppl will wake up that they sell us products for problems we didn’t even know we had."

Harley Street Skin Clinic’s medical doctor, Dr Nikita Desai, agrees, telling Indy100: "While they can be fun to try out for a quick beauty routine, it’s worth noting that wearing a facial wrap for an extended period of time is not something I would advise."

She explained: "It can restrict circulation, which in this case could cause facial swelling, the opposite of providing a ‘snatched jawline.’ It could also irritate the skin and cause discomfort around your ears and jaw. If you’re someone who suffers from TMJ or sensitive skin issues, I would avoid this product."

Dr Desai also emphasised that wraps can't offer any permanent changes such as facial contouring, remodel fat or even boost collagen production.

"Any changes you see will reverse in a matter of hours as the compression loses its effect," she shares.

Indy100 reached out to Skims for comment

