Woman 'banned from boarding flight' for inappropriate outfit choice

A woman claims to have been banned from boarding a flight after dressing in cosplay at the airport.

Kine-Chan, a 21-year-old model, influencer and OnlyFans content creator, appeared at Navegantes Airport in Brazil, dressed in ‘Rebecca's Cosplay’. Wearing only a black bikini, turquoise wig and black sandals, she claims she was told she wasn’t dressed appropriately and was banned from boarding the flight.

Sharing the alleged incident on Instagram (@kinechan2.0) with her 612,000 followers, Kine-Chan wrote: “Xuxus, a very annoying situation happened this weekend!”

“I tried to board at Navegantes airport dressed as Rebecca's Cosplay for an event. I already knew that I could be late, so I was dressed so as not to waste time and could go straight to my room.

“But I was told to go home and change clothes because the one I was wearing was not “appropriate”.

“I explained that I was going to an event. Anyway Rebecca barred lol.”

Dressed as the fictional character Rebecca from the anime series Cyberpink: Edgerunners, Kine-Chan donned the skimpy outfit before being allegedly stopped by airport security and barred from continuing to her flight.

Fans have rushed to comment on her antics, many thinking she has gone too far.

“Kine i love you but for the love of God... you could have put on an easy pull-up outfit, like a falling dress or even a button-down blouse,” commented Jazz. [sic]





Bruno added: “THEY WERE RIGHT, YOU COULD HAVE PUT THAT CLOTHES ON THERE, THEY WERE SURE, NOT GOING TO LET YOU BOARD.” [sic]

Page wrote: “AMG, it didn’t hurt to wear a dressing gown on top.” [sic]

“Man I work shows and my schedule in between shows is pretty short... I'm going with my costume and ON TOP I'll put a robe or an overalls! Here's the tip for you,” said Leticia. [sic]

Jam Press has contacted Navegantes Airport for comment.

