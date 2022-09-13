King Charles III's mood appeared to be visibly altered after the pen he was writing with began to leak.

On Tuesday (13), King Charles was sitting inside the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle, near Belfast, Northern Ireland, when the pen's dripping ink seemed to irritate him as he tried signing a book at the end of his visit.

In a video clip shared by CBS News' official Twitter, the new King asked what the date was as he was signing a visitors book in front of the cameras at the castle.

Expressing his frustration as the pen begins to have issues, King Charles says: "Oh God I hate this [pen]" as he hands it over to the Queen Consort, Camila Parker Bowles, appearing to furiously rub the ink from his fingers."

"I can't bear this thing... every stinking time," he added.

The QueenConsort later suggested that the ink was "going everywhere" and asked for a replacement as King Charles left out of the room with aides.

The pen was quickly removed and replaced by flustered advisors before the Queen Consort sat down also to sign the book.

Once people saw the video, they didn't hesitate to make quips.

One person wrote: "King Charles presents: Even royals can't escape the frustration of not having a working pen.

"And a mistake in the date."

"I feel his pain. This is me, whenever I open a printer cartridge. He's a human being, just like all of us, and clearly under huge pressure and feeling the strain. Who wouldn't be[?] Don't @ me.

"#KingCharlesIII," another added.

A third wrote: "I guess Charles vs. Pens is becoming a thing?"

Check out other reactions below.





This moment days after, viewers of King Charles' historic accession to the throne found themselves distracted when he suddenly frantically gestured to one of his aides to get rid of a pot of ink.



Signing the historic Proclamation, the King aide motioned to an aide to move a pen box from his desk.

Despite the moment's importance, viewers found the seeming difficulty the King had with the pen hilarious.

The fountain pen set he used to sign the significant document was gifted to him by his sons, Princes William and Harry.

