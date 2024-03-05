Oompa Loompa actress from viral Willy Wonka event joins Cameo after celebrity fan's advice

The Oompa Loompa 'Meth Lab' actress from Glasgow's catastrophic Willy Wonka event has joined Cameo after being prompted to do so by an unexpected celebrity fan: Chrissy Teigen.

In an Instagram Story, Teigen said: "Somebody get the Wonka meth lab girl on Cameo immediately—while it’s still hot. I need a Cameo."

For the blissfully unaware, Cameo is a platform that offers personalised messages from celebrities and people who have found internet fame, such as Kirsty Paterson.

Of course, Kirsty responded in a TikTok clip stunned at Teigen's request.

She later returned to the platform with a follow-up to announce she had joined Cameo – full Oompa Loompa uniform and all.





@kirstypaterson3 That’s me on cameo! Ready to take on requests from your Scottish Oompa Loompa. Link in bio and below 👇 https://v.cameo.com/e/052hZ7U8GHb #thankschrissyteigen #wonka #wonkaglasgow #wonkaexperience #glasgowwonkadisaster #oompaloompgal #sayinghello #scottishtiktok #viralvideo





Hundreds flocked to the clip, praising Kirsty for making the most out of a bad situation. Even Heinz wanted in on the action, asking: "Can we do a collab?"

One person responded "But for £20?? Maybe a fiver," to which Kirsty quipped: "If you knew what I been through the past week you say charge more."

"Omg yes just ordered one as a surprise for my friend we’ve been obsessed," another added.

Meanwhile a third penned: "Yesss making the best of a bad (but funny) situation. You get that £££ girllll."

It comes after attendees jumped to Kirsty's defence for trying to make the event as positive as possible for children, whose families were missold an immersive day out at a chocolate factory.

"This queen did her best with those kids despite being a sh** show," one X/Twitter user wrote, while another humorously called her the "modern day Princess Diana."

