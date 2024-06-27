Khloe Kardashian calls Kourtney 'sick' for Halloween countdown

While most of the population embraces the sunshine this summer, there's one familiar face counting down for it to end: Kourtney Kardashian.

Over on Instagram, the Poosh founder shared a wholesome montage of Halloween festivities – amid summer. Photos include her dressed up in costume, a snap of her and Travis Barker on a motorbike and several other clips of her home dressed in all-out Halloween decor.

"18 Fridays until..." Kardashian penned as the caption.

While some fans were on Kourtney's wavelength, others were astonished – including her sister Khloe Kardashian.

"You're sick," Khloe chimed in on the post which received hundreds of supporting likes. Of course, the comment was in good humour.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It's no surprise spooky season is Kourtney's favourite, given her son Rocky was born on 1 November.



In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared an intimate glimpse into the birth while sharing that her son may be born on Halloween, one of her favourite celebrations.

"Travis brought his practice drum kit, and how special to be drumming to his son's heartbeat?," Kourtney said to the camera. "The drumming sound is super relaxing and calming to me. I heard it my whole pregnancy, I would fall asleep to it," she continued.

Barker added: "This baby has heard a metronome a lot, he's going to have great timing."

Rocky was born at exactly midnight on 1 November.

During the labour, Frank Sinatra's 'That's Life' was coincidentally playing.

"The song just came up in the playlist and we were like, 'What a perfect song,"' Kourtney said in a confessional.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.