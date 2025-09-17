Kris Jenner lashes out over ‘leaked’ Mac photo – here’s what really happened

Kris Jenner left fans doing a double-take on Tuesday (16 September) after the world-famous beauty brand MAC appeared to 'leak' a behind-the-scenes snap of the mogul.

Taking to her Instagram, Jenner reposted a black-and-white headshot from MAC Cosmetics, which the brand had briefly shared on its social media. The image, stamped with the MAC logo, carried strict warnings stating: "For internal use only."

"Check your dms right now," Jenner fired back on Instagram alongside the picture, adding: "Who leaked this??"

Fans seemingly fell for the stunt, with one writing: What is going on at MAC Cosmetics?? Either this is some GENIUS marketing or somebody’s getting fired."

But just hours later, the mystery unravelled.

After the supposedly off-limits photo was swiftly deleted from both MAC’s account and Jenner’s, it was revealed to be part of a wider campaign fronted by the matriarch herself.

In a follow‑up video from MAC, Jenner picked up the phone and said: "What do you mean the photo got leaked? You can’t do one thing right? And get the attorney on the phone."





Speaking to Elle about the campaign, Jenner said she's been using MAC for years and was "so excited to finally get to work with them".

She also revealed she informed her daughters before signing for the beauty project.

"I usually run the idea by the girls first to get their thoughts, and then take it from there," she shared.

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.