The real reason you'll never see Kris Jenner with grey hair

Kris Jenner is an icon in her own right - not only is she the driving force behind the entire Kardashian brand (becoming affectionately known as their Momager), but also went from her humble career as a flight attendant to a multi-millionaire.

Those 10 per cent commissions just keep stacking up when your daughter is Kim Kardashian.

But what do we associate with Kris Jenner with most? Well, if your mind didn't immediately go to her signature pixie cut, you probably need to re-watch a few more seasons of The Kardashians.

The 'do has been going strong since at least 2007 when the first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered and the world became obsessed with the family.

It's become a go-to wig for themed parties, and frankly, we can't imagine her with any other look.

In fact, the cut and jet-black-colour-combo has become so tied to Kris that you've likely also never noticed that despite her heading for 70 years old (69 to be exact), she's never been spotted with a single grey hair, and she looks virtually the same as she did 20 years ago.

If you've been keeping up with the most recent series of The Kardashians, you'll have even seen Kris freak out when she mis-hears boyfriend, Corey Gamble, suggesting she has "grey, soft hair" (he insists he said "great"), and takes the drastic action of raiding her daughter, Kim's wig closet.

But, it's apparently not just great genes that keep her hair in shape, as Khloe Kardashian has revealed how she maintains the style on her podcast, Khloe In Wonderland - and it makes so much sense.

In fact, Kris Jenner reportedly gets her hair fully dyed at 5am every Friday morning, so that it's done and dusted ready for her day of meetings by the time the world wakes up.

"We need to catch her on a Thursday", one person joked in the comments.

"Every Friday at 5am is genius", another added. "It’s fresh for all weekend events and when next week rolls around it’s not as many in person events."

She never fails to surprise us.

