Fans react as Mo Salah posts a picture alone in the Liverpool gym

Mohamed Salah posted a picture of himself alone in the Liverpool FC gym amid uncertainty around his future at the club.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, the Egyptian forward has risen to the status of club legend, playing a pivotal role in helping the team to two Premier League titles and one Champions League.

But with a rumoured conflict between Salah and Liverpool manager Arne Slot, his future with the club is seemingly in doubt.

One major part of the fallout saw Salah give a candid interview to reporters after being benched for Liverpool’s previous three Premier League matches. Salah has since been left out of the squad travelling to Inter Milan for a Champions League fixture on Tuesday (9 December).

“I’m sitting on the bench for 90 minutes. The third time on the bench, I think for the first time in my career. I’m very, very disappointed to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.

“Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.”

Amid speculation that Salah will move on during the January transfer window, Salah posted a picture on social media that certainly got football fans talking.

“Posting gym pics while your life hits a turbulence. Been there brother!” football journalist Carl Anka wrote.

Another X/Twitter account joked: “Is he working out alone? I thought you never work out alone at that club.”

Someone else posted a meme summarising the turbulent situation.

Another person said: "That last mirror pic you take at work before they boot you out, I've been there before.”

“Mo Salah posting his own version of this meme,” said another.

Liverpool fans themselves seemed to have some varied opinions on the matter.

“Will back this man until the very end. Slot out,” one wrote.

Someone else said: “This makes me sad. The greatest Premier League player of the last 10 years.

“There was always going to be some punishment for the interview, that's fine, but imo if the coach and the club had done things differently it would not have come to this. It was all avoidable.”

Another argued: “His first tweet that has anything about Liverpool in a month and a half and it’s that today. 33-year-old man acting like a child after 7 days of not starting a football match. Mental.”

Someone else said: “Obviously a dig this, you said your piece, now both of you need to sort it behind closed doors.”

