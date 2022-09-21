Kwasi Kwarteng has attracted criticism on social media after being accused of ‘laughing’ during the Queen’s funeral.

The newly-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer attended the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

He was seated behind former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson.

People online spotted him smiling and appearing to act in a distracted way during the ceremony, with some accusing him of taking a call during the funeral.

Twitter user @LouisHenwood was one person who posted the footage and added the caption: “Nice to see Kwasi Kwarteng clearly taking a personal call at the Queen’s funeral and having a bit of a laugh.

“The chancellor can’t even show any respect at this most solemn occasion.”

Another user posted a separate video of Kwarteng ‘acting very strange’ during the 2-minute silence.

He can be seen taking off his glasses, wiping his face during the clip and moving while others around him stayed still.

His actions came in for widespread criticism on social media, with Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden writing: "What's going on here? .....because the answers will range from inappropriate to downright frightening from our Chancellor #KwasiKwarteng I do think he should be asked to explain himself?"

Kwarteng has come under fire for being disruptive during sessions in the House of Commons before.

In 2015, the MP was condemned for his behaviour in the chamber after he was caught laughing out loud during the debate over the Chancellor’s package of £4.4bn cuts to tax credits.

Kwarteng was criticised over his actions during the debate, in which he appears to be sharing a joke with a colleague sat in front of him.

Indy100 has reached out to Kwarteng’s representatives for comment.