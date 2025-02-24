There are many ways in which individuals attacking trans people, trans rights and pronouns end up undermining their own argument, but one of the quickest is by declaring “I don’t use pronouns” or “I’ve never understood pronouns” – the latter perfectly demonstrated in a country song by one Kyle Coulahan which has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Living in Nashville, but originally from Florida, Coulahan has more than 45,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with previous releases including songs titled 'Jesus and Trump', 'Still Proud To Be An American' and 'Daddy Drank A Lot'.

However, it’s an upcoming track from the singer which has sparked ridicule, as Coulahan expresses confusion with the very basic concept of pronouns.

In an excerpt shared to social media, he sings: “I never understood / the whole pronoun thing or why people think / it was OK / to push their agenda ‘til we believe.

“Or burning our flag / and waving their own / talking trash but they don’t want to go home / cause they’re in the land of the free.

“Sounds like a whole lot of bulls*** to me.”

There’s more, but we’ll spare you from having to read any more nonsense.

And to be fair, he clearly doesn’t understand pronouns, as social media users were quick to point out his little song actually includes a whole lot of pronouns.

“Pronouns used in this video, in order: I, their, we, our, their, they’re, me, I’m, I’m, us, I’ll, they, me, I’m,” wrote one.

That’s not all of them, either, as the commenter missed out ‘it’ as well.

Another said: “I love this because he’s actually pushing his beliefs on you while simultaneously saying he doesn’t like having beliefs pushed on him.”

Then there’s the video responses, with Jovan Bradley, a leftist political commentator and livestreamer with more than 243,000 followers on Instagram, saying “I think it’s time that Black people took country back” and declaring Coulahan’s song is “the end of country”:

Another video, with more than 4 million views on TikTok, saw a user named Kirsten imagine what the song would be like as a drinking game, taking a drink (though not actually of alcohol, thank goodness) every time Coulahan sings a pronoun.

Spoiler alert: it looks lethal:

@lil_tachy 16 pronouns is a lot for a guy who doesn’t like pronouns Got this idea from @H.p.🪽🪻🐁🏚️🎑🔮🎐 #xyzbca #funny #trend #trending #lgbtq #lgbt #pronouns

And after all this, the country singer doubled down in a video posted to his Instagram account on Friday, claiming he has “p***** the liberal community off with this one and I love it”.

Except people immediately responded to say that liberals weren’t upset about the song – it “just sucks”.

“I’m a conservative, and I can tell you people aren’t p***** off for the reasons you think. They’re p***** because this is a terrible song,” one commenter explained.

The untitled track is currently unreleased, and we hope, to avoid further embarrassment for Coulahan, it stays that way.

