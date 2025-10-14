After teasing a music career in a commercial for the long-awaited return of the King Kylie collection at Kylie Cosmetics (and no, we don't mean 'Rise and Shine'), Kylie Jenner has officially dropped a track with Terror Jr.

The business mogul-meets-reality icon reignited an internet conspiracy from 2016 that she was secretly the singer of group, Terror Jr, by actually joining one of their new songs and showing off her vocals.

The myth began when the 28-year-old used their viral song 'Three Strikes' to launch Kylie Cosmetics, and subsequently kept posting lip sync videos to the track online. What's more, she was also sporting the same pink hair as the group's then-anonymous singer at the time.

It was later debunked that the pink-haired pop star in question was actually Lisa Vitale, but it feels like a full circle moment that Kylie herself is now one of their real features.

The song, titled 'Fourth Strike' released at midnight on 14 October to mark the 10-year anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics, and was initially teased in a clip of the Kar-Jenner sister breaking free from jail and hopping into a Rolls-Royce with momager (and icon in her own right), Kris Jenner.

"There was a little rumor 10 years ago that i was the one actually singing on 3 strikes! it wasn’t me (wish it was) so i had the idea to come together for fourth strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED!", she wrote on Instagram. "@terror.jr thank you for making another perfect song and for trusting me to actually ft on this! i was soooooo nervous but so grateful."

But was this just for fun, or could we seriously be looking at a Kylie Jenner music career?

Little is known, but for now, King Kylie has indeed launched her own Spotify artist profile, and people are loving the song.

"A new main pop girl is upon us", one person wrote.

"This makes me feel sooo nostalgic!! welcome back king kylie, we missed this era!!", another penned.

"Now we want a whole album from you", someone else added.

She certainly wouldn't be the first Kardashian-Jenner to launch a music career, with Kim Kardashian's 'Jam (Turn It Up)' becoming a nostalgic relic of 2011, and Kris Jenner recreating Randy Newman's 'I Love LA' as 'I Love My Friends' (complete with music video) to celebrate her 30th birthday in 1985.

Kendall, you're up next.

