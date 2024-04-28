Declan Rice's girlfriend Lauren Fryer defended after removing Instagram following abuse

It's 2024 – and yet, online abuse towards women for simply existing is getting worse. Take Lauren Fryer, Declan Rice's childhood sweetheart and mother of their one-year-old son, Jude.

Fryer was subject to horrific trolling last year, which was seemingly sparked by a vile tweet from a person hidden behind a fake X/Twitter account – and no one saw the funny side to the remarks.

More recently, another troll wrote that it was a "shame that Declan Rice has low standards" and "chooses to be with an unfortunate woman like that".

Fryer, who boasts over 60,000 followers, has since deleted all of her Instagram posts.

The malicious comments have since resurfaced with more and more people jumping to the young woman's defence.

One fast fashion brand penned: "Appreciation post for this beautiful woman Lauren Fryer. We’re sorry to see that in 2024 women are still subject to so many disgusting comments."

Another said they "honestly worry about the mindset of some people," adding: "A beautiful woman, a couple in love, with a young family. Some within this world need to get a grip."

A third believed that "humanity is rotting," writing: "Lauren Fryer should not be going through all of this hate. she’s such a wonderful girl, and person that has done nothing wrong for all of you to treat her like this."





Over on TikTok, right-minded people had the same view...







@kaitlyn2625 I love them as a couple #declanrice #socialmedia #wag #footballwife













"She’s genuinely so beautiful and the way people talk about her makes me so sad! People are so mean and for what," one person responded, while another wrote: "It's weird how much people are like, offended? that he isn’t dating a stereotypical ig model woman. he obviously loves her & people can’t handle when others aren’t superficial. it’s called true love."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.