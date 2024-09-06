Liam Gallagher has blunt two word response to fans after ticket pricing fallout

Liam Gallagher has issued a brutal two-word statement following the fallout from the Oasis ticket sales after fans complained about the cost, leaving millions disappointed.

On Friday (6 September), the star took to X/Twitter writing: "OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LF***KING x".

Inevitably, Gallagher's tweet reignited the ticket debate with hundreds swarming to his post to express their dismay.

One fan hit back, "Didn't expect them to rip the fans off as much as they have done," before describing it as a genuine shame.

Gallagher immediately hit back: "SHUTUP".

Another fan humorously asked whether the star had any spare tickets, to which Gallagher responded: "S**t loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds Kneeling only."

The fan took the response in good humour, replying: "Sounds like a bargain. Sign me up."

Oasis since put a statement out in response to the ticket dilemma, highlighting that the cost was "entirely" down to promoters and management. They said they had no idea that "dynamic pricing was going to be used".

They added: "While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band's management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations,



"All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve."

